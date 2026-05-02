Ludhiana: PSPCL replaces ageing underground cable with overhead line to curb outages

Following repeated faults in the underground transmission network that caused prolonged breakdowns during previous summers, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has replaced its old 66kV cable link to the PAU and Sarabha Nagar substations with a new ₹3.11-crore overhead transmission line aimed at improving power reliability ahead of peak summer demand.

According to officials, the new 66kV overhead lines linking Ferozepur Road, PAU and Sarabha Nagar will reduce repair time that earlier took two to three days to restore. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to officials, earlier, electricity was supplied to the PAU and Sarabha Nagar substations through underground 66kV cables from the 220kV Ferozepur Road substation.

They said the ageing underground stretch had become highly fault-prone, with technical teams often taking two to three days to trace and rectify breakdowns during periods of high demand.

To address the recurring problem, PSPCL has now commissioned a new overhead transmission corridor using monopole structures and W/Z towers.

Officials said that overhead systems allow quicker fault detection, faster restoration and greater operational flexibility.

The recurring failures had affected power supply in several central Ludhiana areas linked to the PAU and Sarabha Nagar network, including Fountain Chowk and DC Complex, particularly during peak summer months.

The underground network had originally been introduced to facilitate road expansion works and reduce overhead infrastructure in urban stretches. However, officials admitted that maintenance became increasingly difficult amid rising electricity demand, urban expansion and heat stress.

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{{^usCountry}} Official records show the project was initially targeted for completion by March 31, with work on monopole foundations and W/Z tower erection beginning in March. However, commissioning was delayed by nearly two months before the line was finally made operational on Friday. To complete the final phase and integrate the new line into the grid, the PSPCL carried out scheduled shutdowns at multiple substations during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Official records show the project was initially targeted for completion by March 31, with work on monopole foundations and W/Z tower erection beginning in March. However, commissioning was delayed by nearly two months before the line was finally made operational on Friday. To complete the final phase and integrate the new line into the grid, the PSPCL carried out scheduled shutdowns at multiple substations during the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Supply linked to the 66kV substations at Sarabha Nagar, PAU, Fountain Chowk and DC Complex remained affected in phases as technical teams completed charging and pending integration work. Officials said manpower and material arrangements had been finalised in advance, while public advisories regarding the shutdown were issued through multiple channels to minimise inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supply linked to the 66kV substations at Sarabha Nagar, PAU, Fountain Chowk and DC Complex remained affected in phases as technical teams completed charging and pending integration work. Officials said manpower and material arrangements had been finalised in advance, while public advisories regarding the shutdown were issued through multiple channels to minimise inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief engineer, PSPCL (Central Zone), Jagdev Singh Hans, said, “This line will improve reliability and support better load management during high-demand periods. We are trying from our end to strengthen the network and minimise disruptions during the summer season.” Officials believe the new overhead corridor will help prevent prolonged outages witnessed in central Ludhiana.

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