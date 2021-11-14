Ludhiana: PU Youth and Heritage Festival concludes at Mata Ganga Khalsa College

A spectacular extravaganza of Punjabi folk culture marked the concluding day of the four-day PU Youth and Heritage Festival at Mata Ganga Khalsa College on Saturday.

While SCD Government College won the overall winner trophy, AS College Khanna bagged the second spot. Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College clinched the third overall winner trophy.

The day witnessed ladies’ traditional ritualistic songs.

Meanwhile, “jhoomar”, “sammi”, “luddi” and “giddha” stole the spotlight on the last day of PU Youth and Heritage Festival at Mata Ganga Khalsa College.

Professor Karamjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (PTA), was the chief guest on the occasion.

Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal extended a warm welcome to all guests.

Addressing the students, she said cultural presentations exhibited the zeal capability and extraordinary talent of the youth. She expressed gratitude to Nirmal Jaura, director of Youth Welfare of Panjab University, for providing an opportunity to host the youth festival on the campus.

Professor Karamjeet Singh said such youth festivals provided an opportunity to the students to showcase their inner talent.

Punjabi singer Pammi Bai entertained the audience with his singing.

Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal congratulated the winning teams.