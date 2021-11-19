Ludhiana: PU Youth Festival enters Day 2

Indian orchestra, debate and elocution competitions marked the second day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival organised at Khalsa College for Women on Thursday.

The topics for the debate and elocution were “Is online teaching is better than offline teaching” and colours of nature, respectively. Various music, art and culture events were also organised.

Karnail Singh, poet and writer, along with Jagwinder Jodha, associate professor-cum-editor at the department of Punjabi, Punjab Agricultural University; Sardar Surinder Kailey, senior vice-president of Punjab Sahit Academy and Dalbir Singh, retired principal of Government College, were the judges for literary competitions.

Jaswinder Brar, Ritu Mittal and Sharanbir Kaur Bal from College of Community Services, PAU, judged various cultural competitions while Geeta Bhargava, retired professor from the department of instrumental music, DAV Nakodar, along with Adarsh Parti and Subhash Ghosh judged the music instrumental and Indian orchestra.

The judges for folk instrumental and folk orchestra were Major Singh, folk artist and expert in dance and music along with Kulwant Khatra, folk artist and Ravinder Ranguwal, film director, folk singer and choreographer.