Ludhiana: Punjab government felicitates industrialist Rajni Bector

Under the patronage of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab industries and commerce minister, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, handed over the certificate to Rajni Bector at her residence.
Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli honours Padma Shri Rajni Bector at her house in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: Padma Shri awardee and industrialist Rajni Bector was on Saturday conferred with a Certificate of Honour by the Government of Punjab on Saturday.

Under the patronage of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab industries and commerce minister, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, handed over the certificate to Bector at her residence.

Kotli also presented Bector with phulkari, acknowledging her tireless efforts to take industries in the state to “the next level”.

Speaking on the occasion, Bector briefly discussed the positive approach that she undertook in all her endeavours. She further said, “I always wish that industry in Punjab should grow and achieve new milestones thus becoming the pride of the nation.”

Bector’s son, Anoop Bector, daughter-in-law Rashmi Bector and grandchildren were all in attendance during the felicitation.

