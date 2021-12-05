Ludhiana: Punjab government felicitates industrialist Rajni Bector

: Padma Shri awardee and industrialist Rajni Bector was on Saturday conferred with a Certificate of Honour by the Government of Punjab on Saturday.

Under the patronage of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab industries and commerce minister, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, handed over the certificate to Bector at her residence.

Kotli also presented Bector with phulkari, acknowledging her tireless efforts to take industries in the state to “the next level”.

Speaking on the occasion, Bector briefly discussed the positive approach that she undertook in all her endeavours. She further said, “I always wish that industry in Punjab should grow and achieve new milestones thus becoming the pride of the nation.”

Bector’s son, Anoop Bector, daughter-in-law Rashmi Bector and grandchildren were all in attendance during the felicitation.