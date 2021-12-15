Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Punjab govt awards grants to schools for development plans

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Tuesday awarded grants to a number of schools and organisations for requisite development plans
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Khanna, sent a letter, with attached demand drafts, to the block development and panchayat officer, instructing them to distribute the same at the earliest.

The DDPO office clearly stated that the receipt of every draft should be sent back with signatures of the recipients.

10 lakh drafts were given to the Bhagwan Valmiki Bhagwan Dr. Ambedkar Youth Welfare Society, the Mahant Ganga Puri Badhir Vidyalaya and the Shri Vishkarma Educational Welfare Sabha, and 7 lakh each to the Sarpanch Gram Panchayat Rohno Kalan and the AS Senior Secondary School.

The Atam Manohar Jain Senior Secondary School, the Sarpanch Gram Panchayat Taunsa, the Punjab Khatri Chetna Manch, the Government Primary School Bhattian were also awarded 5 lakh each.

2 lakh each was earmarked for the Planet E School Samrala Road and the Guru Ravidas Kalyan Samiti.

