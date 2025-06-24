Ludhiana: Punjab health minister inspects civil hospital

Health and family welfare minister of Punjab, Dr Balbir Singh reached the civil hospital here on Monday to inspect the facilities and assess the quality of services at the facility. Punjab health minister Balbir Singh interacting with patients in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the inspection, the minister took serious note of recent incidents of theft, including the stolen cover of water tanks, allegedly removed with malicious intent. Expressing strong disapproval, the minister immediately directed police officials to take swift action and ensure the culprits are arrested at the earliest. He emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of malpractice or negligence in public health institutions.

Dr Balbir toured various wards during the visit, interacting with patients and their families to gather firsthand feedback on hospital services. He assured them of the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible, quality treatment for all.

Issuing a stern warning against corruption, the health minister declared, “If any employee is found taking bribes for work, strict disciplinary action will be taken immediately.” He urged hospital staff to uphold integrity and reminded them, “This is your hospital, and it is your responsibility to run it with honesty and dedication.”

He instructed the hospital authorities to ensure that all facilities are well-maintained and that patient care remains the top priority.

Speaking on dengue prevention, the minister stated that health department teams are actively conducting door-to-door inspections to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and raise awareness about symptoms and preventive measures. He appealed to the public to actively participate in the ‘Har Shukarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign and follow departmental instructions to help curb the spread of the disease.