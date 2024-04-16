Ludhiana: Punjab pairs up with Andhra for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme

The Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) programme aims at promoting mutual understanding and enhancing interaction between the people of diverse cultures in different states. The district education officer have directed the middle, high and senior secondary government schools in the city to submit videos and pictures post conducting various activities under the programme before or on April 25. A student painting on the theme of unity in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

This is for the first time that the states have been paired across the country under the programme. Punjab has been paired with the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The educational institutions are required to conduct activities as per the calendar of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Club, which includes online quiz, digital photo collage making, question-answer session, art integrated project work of the students belonging to the paired state, poster making, Bhasha Sangam competition, drama, folk theatre, folk dance and songs of the paired states among others.

A principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, Davinder Singh Chhina said, “This project is aimed at sharing cultures and knowledge among paired states and students are apprised of nationalism, national icons, vibrant cultures of various states, bringing them together and overcoming language barriers.” The programme enhances academic and cultural cohesion by bringing the educators of various states on one common platform, he added.

The EBSB is a component of National Education Policy 2020 with a motive to generate the feeling of oneness discarding the discrimination based on caste, religion, colour, ethnicity and place of origin.

Another principal of government hight school said, “Last year, we had few students of different states who shared about their culture, history and interesting stories, related activities were of great interest for the students.”

A principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, Pradeep Kumar Sharma said, “We received an official notice from the headquarters for the first time in the year 2023, when under the EBSB, different activities were conducted, but there was no pairing of the states back then,” he added. He said due to pairing, students would be able to thoroughly learn the culture of one state at a time and about another in the following years.