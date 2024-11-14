Ludhiana: Punjab Roadways’ contractual staff protests against transport department over unmet demands

The Punjab Roadways/ Punbus/PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union staged a protest at the Ludhiana depot, along with gate rallies across Punjab, to protest against the ongoing delay in fulfilling their demands which were agreed in previous meetings with the transport department. Punjab Roadways/Punbus/PRTC contractual workers protesting over unmet demands in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Union secretary Harsharan Singh voiced the frustration of employees across the state, accusing the transport department officials of stalling on promises and ignoring agreements reached in previous meetings with the union.

He stressed that despite several discussions, no tangible action has been taken by the department on key demands, including the permanent employment of temporary workers, the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s “Equal work, equal pay” ruling and the establishment of service rules within the department.

Another union leader, Sandeep Singh, opposed a new directive issued by PRTC management which restrains conductors to sit next to the driver’s seat, labelling it as an unjust policy.

He further cited that conductors coordinate with drivers during long journeys in providing them directions, which reduces the chances of mishaps. Workers have become increasingly frustrated by the new regulations that disregard their needs, he added, emphasising that “their patience is wearing thin”.

The workers also voiced their concerns about the misuse of government resources, alleging that the department’s financial mismanagement was contributing to severe losses, forcing the union to continue its struggle for unpaid wages.

Harsharan Singh further warned that the protest would not end until their demands were met, announcing plans for an intensified campaign by holding strikes against the anti workers’ policies of the state government during the upcoming by-elections on November 17.