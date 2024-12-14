Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Punjab’s athletes clinch gold in judo on Day 4

ByHT Corresponent, Ludhiana
Dec 14, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Punjab’s Akshat Bhardwaj clinched the top spot in the U-19 boys’ 45kg category judo competition on the fourth day (on Saturday) of the 68th National School Games. The event is being held at BCM School.

Punjab’s Akshat Bhardwaj clinched the top spot in the U-19 boys’ 45kg category judo competition on the fourth day (on Saturday) of the 68th National School Games. The event is being held at BCM School.

Judo players in action during a match at Multipurpose Hall in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Judo players in action during a match at Multipurpose Hall in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The judo competition featured intense matches across multiple weight categories.

In the U-19 boys’ 45kg category, Punjab’s Akshat Bhardwaj clinched the top spot, while Delhi’s Krishan Murari placed second. Gujarat’s Nandwana and Haryana’s Kunal shared third.

In the U-19 boys’ 66kg category, Punjab’s Dharmesh Kumar emerged victorious, with Haryana’s Tushar finishing second. The U-19 girls’ 44kg event saw a thrilling tie for first place between Haryana’s Renu and CBSE’s Garima, with Jammu and Kashmir’s Nazian securing second.

Younger athletes also shone in the U-14 girls’ categories. Tamil Nadu’s AS Nithiala triumphed in the 46kg event, while Chandigarh’s Nithika won the 50kg category.

Netball and handball events were equally competitive. In the U-17 girls’ netball pre-quarterfinals, teams from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh secured wins.

The U-19 girls’ handball competition saw victories for Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra, while the U-19 boys’ handball matches were equally thrilling, with Maharashtra, DAV, Himachal, Delhi, and Odisha claiming wins.

Dimple Madan, the district education officer (secondary), and district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh attended the event, encouraging the participants to aim for excellence. Madan emphasised the role of sports in nation-building.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On