Ludhiana: Punjab’s athletes clinch gold in judo on Day 4

Punjab’s Akshat Bhardwaj clinched the top spot in the U-19 boys’ 45kg category judo competition on the fourth day (on Saturday) of the 68th National School Games. The event is being held at BCM School. Judo players in action during a match at Multipurpose Hall in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The judo competition featured intense matches across multiple weight categories.

In the U-19 boys’ 45kg category, Punjab’s Akshat Bhardwaj clinched the top spot, while Delhi’s Krishan Murari placed second. Gujarat’s Nandwana and Haryana’s Kunal shared third.

In the U-19 boys’ 66kg category, Punjab’s Dharmesh Kumar emerged victorious, with Haryana’s Tushar finishing second. The U-19 girls’ 44kg event saw a thrilling tie for first place between Haryana’s Renu and CBSE’s Garima, with Jammu and Kashmir’s Nazian securing second.

Younger athletes also shone in the U-14 girls’ categories. Tamil Nadu’s AS Nithiala triumphed in the 46kg event, while Chandigarh’s Nithika won the 50kg category.

Netball and handball events were equally competitive. In the U-17 girls’ netball pre-quarterfinals, teams from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh secured wins.

The U-19 girls’ handball competition saw victories for Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra, while the U-19 boys’ handball matches were equally thrilling, with Maharashtra, DAV, Himachal, Delhi, and Odisha claiming wins.

Dimple Madan, the district education officer (secondary), and district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh attended the event, encouraging the participants to aim for excellence. Madan emphasised the role of sports in nation-building.