Ludhiana: Purvika, Amaanat claim victory in shotput, 100m

In U-17 athletics, Purvika won the girls’ shotput, defeating Jannat, while Amaanat Sidhu claimed victory in the 100m race on the fourth day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2024. Events were held across five blocks, including Malaudh, Jagraon, Machhiwara, Pakhowal and Ludhiana on Saturday. Athletes in action during fourth day of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 07, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

At the Guru Nanak Stadium, members of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Gogi inaugurated the events, emphasising that sports are the best way to keep the state’s youth away from drugs. In the competitions, the boys’ team from Amrit Indo Canadian School won the U-14 Kabaddi (National Style) event, while the girls’ team from Ayali Kalan took the U-14 Kabaddi (Circle Style) title. The boys’ U-17 shot put event was won by Anshpreet Singh, and the U-21 girls’ volleyball (smashing) title went to the Guru Nanak Stadium team.

At Siyaar Government Senior Secondary School Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura inaugurated the events. On the first day of tournaments, Siyaar Government Girls School won the U-14 Kho Kho, and the Gossal Government Middle School won the U-14 boys’ Kabaddi (National Style).

At the Sports Stadium in Bhamipura, block Jagraon, Shanti Devi won the U-17 girls’ 100m race, and Harpreet Kaur won the 400m event. In the boys’ events, Tarwinder Singh from Manuke won the U-17 100m, Atisas Jain won the 400m, Prabhnoor Singh took the 1500m, and Ranjit Singh won the shot put. The U-21 boys’ volleyball (smashing) title was secured by the team from village Mallah.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Machhiwara, the Shaheed Ranjit Singh Sports Club won the U-14 boys’ football match, and the Kotla Shamshpur Government High School took the U-14 boys’ Kabaddi (National Style) title. In the U-17 boys’ athletics, Dheeraj Gaur won the 100m race, Ankush Rana won 400m race, Ekampreet claimed the 1,500m race, and Gurman Randhawa won the shotput event. In the girls’ events, Kiranjot Kaur won the U-17 100m race, Navdeep Kaur took the 400m race, Chandni Kumari secured the 1,500m race, and Sukhpreet Kaur won the shotput.

At the Latala Sports Stadium, block Pakhowal, the Government High School, Pakhowal, won the U-14 football match. In the U-17 boys’ shotput, Jaskaran Singh emerged victorious, while in the U-21 category, Gurjeevan Singh won the 100m race. In the girls’ U-17 athletics, Navi Grewal won the 100m, and Sukhneet Kaur took the 400m.