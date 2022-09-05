Ludhiana | Railway overbridge gets new design to facilitate traffic flow

In a bid to facilitate smooth traffic flow on the stretch, the design of the rail over bridge (ROB) on Pakhowal road was modified in coordination with the state government.

Giving out further details on the changes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator representing Ludhiana (West) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said the change in the design was a long-pending demand of the people

Gogi added that the state government was committed to serve the people and every basic amenity would be ensured to them.

While visiting the site with officials from the civic body and other departments, Gogi said the traffic from Hero Bakery Chowk to HDFC Bank would remain suspended for the next few days.

Ensure speedy completion: MLA Gogi

The legislator further directed the civic body officials to ensure speedy completion of the project.

The statement came as construction of the overbridge and two rail underbridges (RUBs) on the Pakhowal Road continues to run at a snail’s pace.

The joint projects are expected to relieve the city residents from long traffic jams that are commonplace in the area.