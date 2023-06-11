: In a bid to reduce passenger load at the Ludhiana railway station amid the ongoing redevelopment project, the authorities have shifted as many as 11 trains to Dhandari Kalan railway station.

Ludhiana railway station redevelopment project: 11 trains to be shifted to Dhandari Kalan

The trains will be shifted in two phases, as per the official notification by the Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways.

In the first phase, as many as 5 trains will be shifted to Dhandari Kalan railway station from June 15. The trains which will be shifted are Amritsar-Haridwar, Amritsar-Banmankhi, Jalandhar City-Darbhanga, Amritsar-New Jalapaigudi, Amritsar-Darbhanga.

The trains which will be shifted in the second phase from June 20 onwards are Amritsar-Indore, Amritsar-Saharsa, Amritsar-New Delhi (12498), Amritsar-New Delhi (12460), Amritsar-Jaynagar (14650), Amritsar-Jaynagar (14674).

New arrival and departure timings have also been released.

Retiring room bookings at station to be stopped

The railway authorities also said that the facility to book retiring rooms at the station will be stopped from June 15 onwards as major civil work to demolish the existing structure has been started.

The budget to develop infrastructure at Dhandari Kalan railway station, including waiting rooms, restrooms and other facilities for the convenience of passengers will be released in the coming days, railway officials said.

As an overwhelming number of passengers at the railway station are migrant workers, the shifting of trains will reduce the rush inside and outside the railway station, said a railway official.

The official said that there is a possibility that more trains will be shifted to Dhandari if the move brings the desired results.

The project

A multi-level structure will be built in the area that hosts the existing parking lots and the excavation will commence once the new passages are ready, said an official of the construction company that has been awarded the project to remodel the railway station at an estimated cost of ₹478 crores within the stipulated period of 30 months.

Built by the British, the city railway station witnesses a footfall of around 1 lakh visitors on peak days. It has not gone through any major change since its initial construction and passengers often face inconvenience due to a lack of seating arrangements.

