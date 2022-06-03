Ludhiana railway station remains peaceful amid rail roko called by SFJ
Ludhiana Railway Station remained peaceful on Friday, even as heavy security was deployed due to concerns over the rail roko called by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6.
Personnel from Government Railway Police (GRP) , Border Security Force (BSF), Railway Protection Force, Railway Protection Special Force, Ludhiana police commissionerate and anti-sabotage squad were deputed at the station to avoid any untoward incident. Police and intelligence staff in civilian dress were also doing the rounds.
Moreover, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma took stock of security arrangements in the morning. Local deputy superintendent of police, Harsimrat Singh said that Sharma had released a special security plan for Friday and the ongoing Operation Bluestar anniversary week.
“We have ample forces here and no incident of disturbance or violence was reported throughout the district. Special forces have been deputed at the railway tracks and senior police officials including the police chief are on their toes due to a red alert in the state,” the DSP said.
The DSP appealed to residents to remain alert and inform them of any suspicious activity. The officer further downplayed any threat perception, but said that security forces are on high alert.
As per sources, non-operational CCTV cameras at the Ludhiana station and its sub-stations under the jurisdiction of railway police here were repaired for better vigilance. However, the lone baggage scanner at the station outside platform number 1 continued to remain defunct.
Many passengers were captured entering with heavy luggage without being frisked, even amid security presence. Meanwhile, dog squads and anti-sabotage squads were seen frisking luggage at the platforms with heavy footfall.
Security deployed at parking lot outside exit gate
A day after HT highlighted the absence of security at the parking lot outside the exit gate towards Civil Lines, the glaring concern was addressed on Friday following orders issued by Sharma. According to station director Abhinav Singla, the parking contract at this lot is yet to be renewed.
“We have all adequate security arrangements here at the station. No trains have been delayed or cancelled so far”, Singla said.
A senior GRP officer said that joint teams of the railway police and RPF were deployed at the Phillaur, Goraya, Ahmedgarh, Dhandari Kalan, Jagraon and Sahnewal stations.
Ironically, despite the heavy security, the wallet and mobile phone of one Santosh Kumar was stolen from platform 1, while he was there to drop his mother. He has lodged a complaint with the GRP here.
