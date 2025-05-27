Ludhiana: Realtor booked for culpable homicide in ‘land fraud’ death

A realtor was booked for culpable homicide after Bhagurdor Singh, a resident of Thakkarwal village, died allegedly due to severe depression caused by a land fraud. Complainant said they signed the paper without suspecting foul play but later discovered that those documents had been used by accused to fraudulently transfer the land into his name, (File)

According to police, an FIR has been filed against Prem Singh, a resident of Dhandra village, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s younger brother Raghvir Singh. The complainant alleged that the realtor tricked them into signing over ownership of their farmland under the pretext of seeking permission to extract sand.

Raghvir Singh said that he and his elder brother owned 4.5 acres of land in Dhandra village. “We entered into a deal to sell the land to Prem Singh at ₹1.5 crore per acre, and received ₹50 lakh as advance payment,” he said.

However, trouble began shortly after when the accused approached them with documents, allegedly to obtain permission for sand extraction. “We signed the paper without suspecting foul play. Later, we discovered that those documents had been used to fraudulently transfer the land into his name,” said Raghvir.

Upon learning this, Bhagurdor Singh became ill and deeply depressed. “Repeated requests for compensation were met with threats by the accused. My brother’s health deteriorated, and he passed away on May 24,” he added.

ASI Dharaminder Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against Prem Singh under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide.