Ludhiana: Realtor, driver arrested for vehicle lifting

PAU police on Tuesday arrested two men, a realtor and a driver, for vehicle lifting.

The police have also recovered a truck laden with scrap and a Maruti Ertiga from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Pavneet Singh alias Shalu, 40, of Dugri’s Phase 2 and Gagandeep Gaggu, 32, of Lajpat Nagar.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh said that a resident of Haibowal’s Deep Nagar, Jagwinder Singh, who is a scrap dealer, had filed a complaint on February 27 stating that some unidentified accused stole his truck laden with scrap worth ₹5 lakh from the vegetable market in Haibowal Khurd.

The cop added that the police had registered an FIR under Section 379 of the IPC against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

“While scanning the CCTVs, the police spotted a Maruti Ertiga car near the spot. Zeroing on the car, the police traced the accused. During questioning, the duo confessed to their crime. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered the truck parked in a mandi in Moga. The accused were looking for a customer to sell the truck and scrap,” said the sub-inspector.

“The police have also seized the Ertiga car, owned by Pavneet Singh, used in the crime,” he added.

The cop further said that Pavneet Singh is already facing trial in two cases, including attempt to murder and cheating, lodged against him in different police stations.

“More important information is expected from the accused during questioning. The accused are in custody of police for three days,” he added.