Ludhiana: Realtor duped of 3 cars by vehicle dealer, probe on

A realtor and garment trader from Basant Avenue has accused his neighbour of cheating him of three cars and threatening to kill him and his family when confronted. The complainant, Harinderpal Singh, a resident of Sunrise Residency, Basant Avenue, alleged that his neighbour Jagdeep Singh, who deals in the purchase and sale of second-hand cars, betrayed his trust by neither selling nor returning three vehicles he had handed over to him months ago.

According to Harinderpal, he had entrusted Jagdeep Singh with three cars — his own Tata Harrier, a Maruti S-Cross and a Mercedes belonging to his friend, Dr Sunil Bansal. The arrangement was made nearly five months ago for their sale. “I handed over the cars to Jagdeep for sale. However, he neither sold nor returned them. To my shock, I later spotted one of the cars being driven by an unknown person on the city roads. When I confronted Jagdeep, he casually said he had given the cars to someone for a trial,” Harinderpal told the police.

The complainant further alleged that each time he asked Jagdeep either for the payment or for the return of the cars, the accused not only refused but also issued life threats. “He threatened to kill me and my family if I continued to press him,” Harinderpal stated.

Confirming the development, sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case was registered against the accused at Sadar police station. “An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him,” the SI added.