Ludhiana records highest Aug rainfall since 2019

With the fresh showers on Saturday taking the rainfall this month to 177.7 mm, the city has now recorded the most August rains since 2019, according to the data from the PAU observatory.

This comes after the city reeled under the hottest and driest since July 2018.

The expected normal rainfall for August is 190.2 mm and experts said that with a week to go and more rain likely in coming days, the rainfall is expected to cross the normal.

In 2023, August saw 77.6 mm rain, 59.2 mm in 2022, 107.6 mm in 2021 and 145.6 mm rains had lashed the city in August 2020.

In 2019, the city had seen 218.4 mm rainfall

In July, the city recorded a mere 134.2 mm rain against a normal of 220 mm.

According to the data from the observatory at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), this is the first time since 2019 that August rainfall has crossed that of July. Experts said that more rainfall can be expected for the remainder of the month and in September.

Sompal Singh from the PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology said, “This year, July saw the effect of El Nino, leading to a deficit in rainfall. However, it is now making way for the La Nina, a climate pattern which results is a normal rainfall.”

He said this will bring more rains in the coming week and month.

He said two other things affected the distribution of rain this monsoon, improper formation of a trough and western disturbances.

“The trough couldn’t take position and there couldn’t be low pressure conditions, which are required for a good rainfall. No western disturbances were active this July either,” he added.

In July 2023, the city logged 212.4 mm rain, 323.8 mm in 2022, 271.2 mm in 2021, 232 mm in 2020 and 218.4 mm in 2019.

In 2018, 396.8 mm of rainfall had lashed the city.