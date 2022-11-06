Ludhiana: Recovery agents abduct man for not paying instalments

Employees of an electronic shop, along with staffers of a finance company, abducted a man for not paying instalments and assaulted him, Ludhiana police said on Saturday.

The accused confined the victim for at least six hours before releasing him.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of complaint of Jabar Singh, 41, a resident of MIG flats in Jamalpur.

He has lodged his complaint against Aman, Sonu, Sunny, and Kamal, while their three aides have not been identified yet.

Jabar said he used to work as a driver, but was jobless for some time. He said he had bought a mobile phone for ₹14,500 from Sachdeva Electronics.

The victim told the police that he had availed a loan from a finance company for buying the mobile phone.

He said had to return the amount in monthly instalments, but defaulted on some payments following which the accused had started threatening him.

Jabar said on Thursday, he was passing from Jamalpur area when the accused stopped him. They then abducted and took him to Sachdeva Electronics, where he was thrashed and illegally confined for at least six hours.

They released him later in the evening and threatened him against making any complaint, the victim told the police.

ASI Madan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.