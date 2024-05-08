Ludhiana reels under severe heatwave, conditions likely to persist: IMD

The soaring temperature over the last few days has led to heatwave conditions, with people taking precautions while venturing out during the daytime. School students use a dupatta to shield themselves from the sun's rays while heading to school for their afternoon shift in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in the day while the minimum temperature has also been above 25 degrees Celsius for the past week. While on Wednesday the temperature clocked 42 degrees Celsius, on the same date in 2023 and 2022 it was 37 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), the heat wave conditions are likely to persist.

The local health officials acting on the increase in temperature have also issued an advisory on how to stay safe in the severe weather.

Noting the health effects of the rising temperature, the advisory said, “This high temperature disrupts the body’s temperature regulation system and causes heat-related illnesses.”

“A heatwave is more likely to occur during this month and June, and the general public is also at risk,” it added.

According to the advisory, “Newborns and young children, pregnant women, those at the age of 65 years or above, people suffering from obesity, mentally ill, and people who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, were at a greater risk”.

It suggested avoiding venturing out between 12-3 during the day, carrying umbrellas, staying hydrated and not consuming things that deplete body fluids.

It also advised people not to ignore symptoms like “restlessness, difficulty speaking, irritability, ataxia (difficulty speaking), stuttering, seizures, etc., with changes in mental balance; hot, red, and dry skin, when the body temperature reaches 40 degrees or more; severe headache; nervousness, dizziness, fainting, and lightheadedness; muscle weakness or stiffness persists for more than an hour; vomiting (nausea); rapid heartbeat; and shortness of breath”

Meanwhile, the education department has also directed the schools to ensure that the students are protected from the rising heat.

The department has stopped all outdoor activities for the time being, and mid-day meal workers have been asked to come in early and prepare the food in the early hours before the temperature peaks. Schools have also been asked to provide students with ORS, if needed, and contact the parents.