Ludhiana: Relative held for sheltering man accused of hurting religious sentiments

A day after protest by various Sikh organisations, the special branch of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a distant relative of Hindu outfit leader Anil Arora, who is wanted by the police in a case of hurting religious sentiments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Umesh Kumar Gandhi of New Guru Nanak Nagar, Mundian Kalan, is a relative and neighbour of Arora. He had provided shelter and financial help to Arora after the latter was booked. Police also recovered ₹10 lakh cash from Arora’s sister’s house, on the basis of information provided by Umesh.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of special branch, said Arora was booked by Division Number 3 police on October 20 after a video of him purportedly making some objectionable remarks on religious figures surfaced. On October 25, Umesh was found to have withdrawn ₹1 lakh from his bank. He allegedly reached Fatehgarh Sahib, where he met Arora and handed him the cash so he could escape.

The inspector said that during questioning, Umesh revealed that Arora had shared with him that after being booked, he had taken shelter at his sister, Shalu Arora’s house and kept a bag containing ₹10 lakh there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have already arrested Arora’s sister for sheltering him. As many as seven people have so far been arrested for providing shelter to Arora.