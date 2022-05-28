Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal

Ludhiana police suspect that the remains of at least five cows were dumped in the Sirhind Canal and blood stains were also found on a pillar of Pawat Bridge
Police in Ludhiana said it appears that the cows were slaughtered in another location and then dumped in the Sirhind Canal. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday.

They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police suspect that the remains of at least five cows were dumped in the canal and blood stains were also found on a pillar of Pawat Bridge. The forensics team was called to the spot to investigate the matter. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains.

Police suspect that the accused dumped the remains after slaughtering the cows in another location and they surfaced as the level of water came down in the canal.

Later, Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera lodged an FIR at the Machhiwara police station under Section 295-A (insulting religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code and Cow Slaughter Act. He stated that some people are trying to disturb communal harmony and law-and-order situation in the state by killing cows.He sought stern action against the culprits. A suspect is yet to be identified.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP