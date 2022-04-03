Ludhiana | Renowed vet Randhawa retires from GADVASU
After serving for 32 years in the institution, veterinarian Dr Charanjit Singh Randhawa retired from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), on attaining the age of superannuation.
A farewell function was arranged by GADVASU Teachers’ Association in the honour of Dr Randhawa, where faculty members extended their warm wishes on his retirement. His research, academic and administrative achievements were discussed and acknowledged in the farewell function.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said Randhawa contributed to a large extent in the field of veterinary medicine.
Dr Randhawa’s journey
Dr Randhawa was born on March 11, 1962, in a farming family at Shampura village,Gurdaspur. He obtained BVSc & AH with distinction from PAU Ludhiana in 1987. He was gold medalist in MVSc in 1989 and completed his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from PAU in 1999 . He joined as assistant professor of veterinary medicine in 1990, elevated as an associate professor in 1999 and promoted as professor in 2007. He joined as head of the department of veterinary medicine in August 2018. He guided 12 MVSc students and two PhD students for their research on important clinical problems faced by livestock of the state for their diagnosis and treatment. During his career, he worked primarily on digestive and mineral disorders of dairy animals. He was selected for “ICAR Best Teacher Award, 2017-18”.
Dr Randhawa is credited with establishing diagnostic protocols in intestinal, respiratory and skin diseases. He contributed in establishing mineral profile and preparation of area specific mineral mixture for dairy animals in the state.
He was selected for NAAS-TATA Young Scientist Award and a fellowship by National Academy of Agricultural Sciences for research on chronic anemia in crossbred cattle in 2002. He received ‘Team Research’ award by ICAR for research on primary ruminal dysfunctions in dairy animals, besides 16 awards at multiple national symposiums and conferences. He published 95 research and clinical articles in national and international journals.
Randhawa had remained in news in May last year when Phillaur police had registered a case under Sections 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees or upwards) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Dr Charanjit Singh Randhawa of the veterinary hospital on May 19 last year, as a dog belonging to a judicial officer died during treatment at the veterinary hospital.
The registration of FIR had triggered massive state wide protests and all the veterinarians went on strike, later the FIR was cancelled.
-
Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8
Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict those associated with the state's left-wing groups, Devinder Singh Bhullar have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8. The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.
-
Delhi vaccination numbers a consideration behind eased mask norms
One of the primary factors behind the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decisions to do away with the city's masking mandate — the last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure in place in Delhi at the time — was the city's strong inoculation numbers, apart from the low daily infection and hospitalisation numbers, said state officials aware of the matter. 111% of the city's registered population has been inoculated with one shot, the data shot.
-
Ludhiana | PAU’s 9 agricultural engineers get placed in Escorts and Amul India
Nine graduates of agricultural engineering of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University, got placed in Escorts and Amul India through on- campus recruitment conducted by Training and Placement Committee of the College. Every year, organisations, namely Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, New Holland, John Deere, CLAAS, International Tractors, Jain Irrigation, Cremica and others visit the campus to recruit the agricultural engineering graduates of PAU.
-
Fire breaks out at mall in UP’s Kanpur, none hurt
A fire broke out in Rave Moti mall, one of the biggest and most visited malls of Kanpur, located in Rawatpur area on Sunday noon. It took eight fire tenders four hours to control the blaze. Giving this information, Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari no one was reported to be injured in the incident. There was rush in the mall due to Sunday.
-
Visiting hours increased at Ayodhya’s makeshift Ram Mandir
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday increased visiting hours of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for devotees by three hours in view of large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift temple. According to the Trust, one-and-half-hours each in morning and evening shifts have been increased. Now, doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi will remain open for devotees from 6am till 11.30am and thereafter from 2pm till 7.30pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics