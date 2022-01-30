Ludhiana reports 404 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

The district on Sunday reported three Covid-related deaths and a total of 404 fresh cases, with the latter being a marginal increase from Saturday’s numbers.

The deceased include an 81-year-old man of Aggar Nagar, who was undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital, a 77-year-old man of Tajpur village and a 78-year-old man of Focal Point, who were both undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital.

The fresh cases pushed the number of active cases to 3,496 in the district. Of these, 3,292 persons are in home isolation, while 196 patients are undergoing treatment at private facilities and eighth at government hospitals.

The district’s total Covid-related death toll also increased to 2,213.

The district health department’s latest reports said 25 patients, including 12 residents of Ludhiana and 13 from other districts, were on ventilators. Department officials added 19 areas across the district have been declared as micro-containment zones.