Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana reports 404 fresh Covid cases, three deaths
chandigarh news

Ludhiana reports 404 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

Ludhiana witnessed a marginal increase in the number of Covid cases, with 404 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours in comparison to 387 from on January 30; the district also reported three Covid-related deaths
Ludhiana district reported 404 fresh cases and three Covid related deaths. (HT File)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district on Sunday reported three Covid-related deaths and a total of 404 fresh cases, with the latter being a marginal increase from Saturday’s numbers.

The deceased include an 81-year-old man of Aggar Nagar, who was undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital, a 77-year-old man of Tajpur village and a 78-year-old man of Focal Point, who were both undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital.

The fresh cases pushed the number of active cases to 3,496 in the district. Of these, 3,292 persons are in home isolation, while 196 patients are undergoing treatment at private facilities and eighth at government hospitals.

The district’s total Covid-related death toll also increased to 2,213.

The district health department’s latest reports said 25 patients, including 12 residents of Ludhiana and 13 from other districts, were on ventilators. Department officials added 19 areas across the district have been declared as micro-containment zones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP