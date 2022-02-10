Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana reports 5 Covid-related deaths, 64 fresh cases
chandigarh news

Ludhiana reports 5 Covid-related deaths, 64 fresh cases

Ludhiana continued the recent downward trend in terms of reporting Covid cases, with only 64 fresh cases in the last 24 hours; five Covid-related deaths were also reported
Ludhiana reported 5 Covid-related deaths and 64 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. (HT File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the recent downward trend, the district reported only 64 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Five people died due to Covid-related complications. Of these, three were residents of Ludhiana, while the others lived in Moga and Haryana respectively.

The three deceased from the city included a 70-year-old woman from Salem Tabri who was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, an 87-year-old man from Panchsheel Vihar who was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital and a 75-year-old man from Salempura who was undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital. A total of 2,252 residents of the district have succumbed to Covid so far.

The district’s count of active cases stands at 777, of which 691 are under home isolation and 86 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Nine patients, including five residents of the city, are on ventilator support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP