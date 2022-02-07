Ludhiana reports 5 deaths, 63 fresh Covid cases

As many as five persons succumbed to Covid, while 63 fresh cases were reported in the city on Monday.

The five deceased include 88-year-old man of Gurpal Nagar, who was undergoing treatment in Deep Hospital; 80-year-old woman of BRS Nagar, who undergoing treatment at Raghunath Hospital; 77-year-old man of Gurhe village, who was admitted at Fortis Hospital; 54-year-old man of BRS Nagar, who was undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh, and a 64-year-old man of Macchiwara, who was also admitted at PGI, Chandigarh.

With this, as of now 2,247 people in city have died due to the virus. Total positive cases of Covid-19 so far recorded in the district are 1,09,204, of which 1,05,930 have recovered.

At present, there are 1,027 active cases in the district, of which 911 are under home isolation, while 114 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and two are admitted at government hospitals.

There are 15 active micro-containment zones at present across the district.