Ludhiana reports first swine flu case; 62-year-old discharged after being treated

With the city already grappling with the recent outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya, the health department on Friday confirmed the first case of swine flu. According to officials, a 62-year-old woman was discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on December 7 after being treated for swine flu.

Ludhiana health department has issued an advisory (HT FIle)

Sources from the private hospitals of the city say that there has been a notable increase in patients with symptoms similar to swine flu. Medical experts say that individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms are only tested if their condition is severe, a likely cause of under-reporting of cases.

A source at the DMCH confirmed that a 58-year-old woman is under treatment for swine flu at the hospital.

“Symptoms of swine flu, such as high fever, itchy throat and breathlessness, often resolve within a week. However, those with underlying conditions, such as diabetes or respiratory illnesses should exercise caution and propmtly seek medical consultation. Pregnant women, children and senior citizens need comprehensive treatment if symptoms worsen,” says Dr Amanpreet, a medicine expert at the civil hospital.

“As the winter progresses, patients are presenting flu-like symptoms. However, only as only those with symptoms falling into class C are tested for the flu. The cases are anticipated to rise with the drop in temperature, reaching their peak in late December or mid-January,”said Dr Amit Bery, a medicine expert at DMCH

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur issued a critical advisory, emphasising on the highly contagious nature of the flu and highlighting the need for preventive measures.

“Swine flu presents symptoms mirroring the common flu. Severe cases may necessitate hospitalisation. The transmission of swine flu occurs through saliva and mucus, making preventive actions crucial. Citizens are urged to cover their face while coughing and sneezing with handkerchiefs or tissue papers” she added, and advised the people to wash their hand with soap before touching face.

Maintaining social distance, particularly from individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms, is advised. Additionally, citizens are advised to sustain a healthy diet to bolster their immune systems, wear masks when experiencing symptoms or in crowded places, and refrain from self-prescribing medications, the advisory states.