Ludhiana reports over 1,000 fresh Covid cases for fourth straight day

With the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to sweep the state, the district recorded 1,041 fresh infections, and two Covid-induced fatalities on Monday. This marks the fourth consecutive day when the district has seen over 1,000 cases.

At present, active cases in the district stand at 7,348, of which 7,221 people are in home isolation, 113 are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals and 14 are admitted at government health facilities.

The latest casualties include an 84-year-old man from Phullanwal village and a 68-year-old man from SBS Nagar. They were undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road, respectively.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the fresh cases include healthcare workers, residents with influenza-like symptoms and contacts of positive patients. He appealed to residents to follow Covid protocol and get vaccinated at the earliest.

The district had on January 14 recorded its highest-ever single day count with 1,808 cases, which was followed by 1,283 cases on January 15 and 1,144 on January 16. The district’s cumulative case count has now reached 98,087, of which 2,144 patients have succumbed and 88,595 have recovered.

The health department has also formed 15 micro-containment zones across the district to check the spread of virus.