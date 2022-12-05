Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana resident booked for flashing firearms on social media

Published on Dec 05, 2022 11:07 PM IST

The accused had uploaded a photograph with a weapon in his hand on a social networking site on February 1

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a man for flashing firearms and later failing to remove the pictures from his Instagram account.

The accused has been identified as Satpal Singh of Kothe Khanjura Agwar village, Jagraon. The accused had uploaded a photograph with a weapon in his hand on a social networking site on February 1.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naseeb Chand, who is investigating the case, said he found a photo of the accused where he was posing with a weapon in his hand on his Instagram account. Upon investigation, the man was identified as Satpal Singh.

The ASI said the director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had earlier given a 72-hour window to the public across the state to remove such photographs from social media, but the accused failed to do so.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 59-54-25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the City Jagraon police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

