Ludhiana: Resident complains to MC over illegal tree felling in BRS Nagar park

A resident of BRS Nagar has lodged a complaint with Municipal Corporation (MC) officials, alleging illegal axing and excessive pruning of trees in the D-Block park of the locality. The complainant, JBS Singh, said the green cover in the park was being systematically destroyed despite repeated representations to the civic authorities.

In his complaint, Singh stated that several trees in the park were either chopped or pruned in violation of norms, without any visible permission from the MC or the forest department. He alleged that such acts had adversely affected the park’s environment and reduced shade in an area frequently used by senior citizens, children and morning walkers.

Singh claimed that he had informed MC officials multiple times and urged them to take immediate action against those responsible. However, he alleged that no concrete steps had been taken so far, forcing him to escalate the matter. “I have repeatedly asked the MC to intervene, but the illegal activity continues. If no action is taken, I will file a formal complaint with the police commissioner,” he said.

The resident further alleged that some local residents were involved in selling the wood obtained after the illegal axing of trees. According to him, the timber was removed from the park soon after the trees were cut, pointing towards an organised activity rather than an isolated incident.

Environmental activists of the area have also expressed concern, stating that unauthorised cutting of trees in residential parks not only violates environmental laws but also undermines the city’s efforts to increase green cover. They have demanded a thorough inquiry to identify those involved and fix responsibility.

Kirpal Singh, junior engineer horticulture said, “I will look into the matter and take necessary action”.