Ludhiana resident duped of 3.6L on pretext of lottery

After six months of investigation, the police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against fraudsters, who duped a Gill road resident of ₹3.60 lakhs claiming that the victim won a lottery of ₹25 lakh

The victim Jagdish Preet Singh, 45, of Star Colony, Gill Road, had filed a complaint on August 14, 2021.

The accused Sudam Hussain of Bihar, Lovepreet Singh of Jalandhar, Nusaad Ansari of Bihar, Raju Beta of Muzaffarnagar and Suwkhjinder Singh of Jalandhar.

Jagdish said he received a call from an unknown number who said he had won a lottery worth ₹25 lakh. “The accused said the company will release the prize money after he makes payment of ₹20,000 as GST,” he said.

Jagdish further said he agreed to make the payment and while doing the same, the accused withdrew ₹3.60 lakh from his account. Thereafter, he immediately blocked all the transactions and lodged a complaint with the police.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge, Cyber Cell-II of Ludhiana police, said the accused at first, convinced the victim that he had won a lottery. After getting his bank account details, the accused sent him a barcode to scan for paying GST. As soon as Jagdish scanned the barcode, he lost ₹3.60 Lakh in three transactions.

The inspector said the police tracked the bank account to which the money was further transferred. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.