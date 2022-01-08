Ludhiana resident lodges FIR against daughter-in-law for cheque book theft

Ludhiana A Model Town resident lodged an FIR against his daughter-in-law, her father and other relatives for stealing his son’s cheque book.

According to the complainant Indertejpal Singh, the accused, identified as Manpreet Kaur, who married his son Shaminderpal Singh in December 2012, had stolen his son’s cheque book in October 2020 while visiting them after having lived at her maternal home for over a year.

The accused allegedly later tried to encash cheques worth ₹40 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹28 lakh.

The complainant added that the accused filed cheque bounce cases against him in different states after he approached the bank to stop the payments.

The complainant said they first filed to the police on November 6, 2020, following which the accused lodged a complaint against them at the Janakpuri police station in Delhi and an FIR citing harassment for dowry.

Assistant sub inspector Harmesh Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (dishonest use as genuine any document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. The police have arrested Kuldeep Singh Aneja, a relative of the accused.