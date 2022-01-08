Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana resident lodges FIR against daughter-in-law for cheque book theft
A resident of Model Town, Ludhiana filed an FIR against his daughter-in-law, accusing her and family members for cheque book theft and subsequent harassment
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A Model Town resident lodged an FIR against his daughter-in-law, her father and other relatives for stealing his son’s cheque book.

According to the complainant Indertejpal Singh, the accused, identified as Manpreet Kaur, who married his son Shaminderpal Singh in December 2012, had stolen his son’s cheque book in October 2020 while visiting them after having lived at her maternal home for over a year.

The accused allegedly later tried to encash cheques worth 40 lakh, 20 lakh and 28 lakh.

The complainant added that the accused filed cheque bounce cases against him in different states after he approached the bank to stop the payments.

The complainant said they first filed to the police on November 6, 2020, following which the accused lodged a complaint against them at the Janakpuri police station in Delhi and an FIR citing harassment for dowry.

Assistant sub inspector Harmesh Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (dishonest use as genuine any document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. The police have arrested Kuldeep Singh Aneja, a relative of the accused.

TRENDING TOPICS
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
