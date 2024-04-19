 Ludhiana resident loses ₹29.5L to investment fraud, seven booked - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana resident loses 29.5L to investment fraud, seven booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2024 10:33 PM IST

A city resident lost 29.5 lakh to fraudsters who lured him to invest through their firm for quick and huge profit. The Jamalpur Police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Darshan Singh Kang of Harjap Nagar of Mundian. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Aman, Shiri Miyad, Rameshwar Lal, Vij M, Laxmi Narayan, Rajnish Pandey, Sanjay Tandon.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Darshan Singh Kang of Harjap Nagar of Mundian. Kang said he received a call from the accused who offered him to invest in the stock market through them for quick and huge profit. The accused asked him to deposit money in their bank accounts. After taking 29.55 lakh from him they kept on asking for more money. When he demanded his money back, the accused stopped taking his calls.

He filed a complaint on February 6. ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused have been booked under sections 420 and 120 B of IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana resident loses 29.5L to investment fraud, seven booked
Story Saved
