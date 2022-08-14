Ludhiana resident opens fire after drunken brawl, booked

Police booked a resident of Ladian colony, Haibowal, for allegedly thrashing one of the villagers and his friend following a spat while consuming liquor on Friday late. The accused had also opened fire in the air twice before fleeing. Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Billa.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar of Ladian Colony, a labourer said he was having drinks with his friends at an eatery he broke into a spat with accused Lovepreet Singh, who was also drinking with his acquaintances. He added that the accused, along with his friends, attacked him and fired two shots in the air before fleeing from the spot. The complainant informed the police following the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash, investigating officer, said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Haibowal Police station.

Bittu criticises law-and-order situation

Meanwhile, a day after assault on his personal assistant (PA) Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, member of parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu paid him a visit at the hospital and chided police and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law-and-order situation across the state. Bittu said a group of 10 people assaulting his PA in broad daylight was proof of the law and order situation.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said a few passengers of a bus owned by Dhindsa were made to alight the bus for harassing women passengers. The accused, however, on Friday, chased the bus. The bus staff informed Dhindsa, who confronted them at the Ayali Chowk. The group, comprising at least 10 person attacked Dhindsa — who sustained injuries to his head and arms and was rushed to the hospital.

The accused managed to flee from the spot after the incident. The commissioner of police added that a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against unidentified accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Man booked for raping woman, threating to kill her son

Ludhiana

Police booked a resident of Johlan village for allegedly raping a 38-year-old married woman after threatening to kidnap and murder her 10-year-old son.The victim, in her complaint, said the accused has raped her on multiple occasions over the past two years, but she did not inform her husband out of fear of the kidnaping and murder threats. Sadar Raikot police registered an FIR against the accused, a resident of Johlan village in Raikot after recording the victim’s statement.The victim said the accused resided near her in-laws’ house and used to visit them on a frequent basis and would often stalk her, adding that she, at first, tried not to pay any attention to his behaviour.

E;aborating, she said, “Around two years ago when my husband, who is a farmer, was in the field, the accused came to our house and threatened to kidnap my son after school and murder him if I did not gave into his advances. Later, he raped me and has threatened and raped me multiple times since.” Not being able to keep up with the constant sexual and mental harassment, the vitim narrated the ordeal to her brother and later lodged the complaint with the police. A case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Raikot police station.

Husband booked for abetment after 28-yr-old ends life

Ludhiana

A resident of Sarinh village who was visiting his sister for Rakhi found her hanging from the ceiling fan at her husband’s house on Thursday. He alleged that his sister ended her life following harassment from her husband. The complainant said the deceased’s husband was an alcoholic and would often beat her. The deceased, 28, had married the accused five years ago, but, as per the complainant, the husband had soon turned abusive. He said his sister would share her ordeals with him, adding that he has intervened on a few occasions as well.

He was visiting her on Rakhi in Alamir, but upon reaching the house, found her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police.Sub-inspector Manjeet Kaur, investigating officer, said a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the victim’s husband. A hunt is on for his arrest.

