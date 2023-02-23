Ludhiana resident pushes cousin into canal over spat, held

Police arrested a Samrala resident and his nephew for allegedly pushing the former’s cousin into Sirhind canal in Pawat village in Machhiwara following a spat over a petty issue.

Police arrested a Ludhiana resident for pushing cousin into canal over a spat. (HT File)

Both the accused and the victim were reportedly in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

The body of the victim, identified as Bunty, 40, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, Samrala, was fished out of Sirhind Canal on Wednesday. Machhiwara police have since arrested the accused, Bali, 35, of Dr Ambedkar Colony and his nephew Ravi, 30, of Gandhi Nagar, Kurukshetra. The trio hail from West Bengal.

The first information report (FIR) was registered following the statement of eyewitness Ramji of Pawat village, who works as a farmhand in the area. Ramji told police that he was watering the crops on Tuesday when a passerby told him that three men had indulged in a scuffle near the canal.

He went to the spot and found Bali and Ravi beating Bunty up. The accused, as per the eyewitnesses’ account, grabbed Bunty’s arms and legs before tossing him into the canal. Ramji immediately informed the police about the incident.

Sharing further details, inspector Davinder Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Machhiwara, said police reached the spot and initiated an investigation after receiving the information.

The inspector added the trio had consumed liquor near the canal before indulging into a verbal spat over a petty issue. Bali and Ravi, in an inebriated state, then tossed Bunty into the canal.

The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to Ludhiana Central Jail on judicial remand.