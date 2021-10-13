Ludhiana residents, councillor stage protest against dyeing unit

Irked over clogged sewer lines and accumulated water on the streets, residents of Dhandari Khurd village in ward number 28 staged a protest against a dyeing unit operational in their area on Tuesday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Paramjit Singh Garcha and schoolchildren also took part in the protest.

The residents rued that the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to take action against the dyeing unit despite repeated complaints.

Amid rising tension between the residents and dyeing unit staff, MC officials and police reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

The residents rued that the sewer lines get choked due to excess discharge of waste from the dyeing unit. The problem is being faced in the area for the last many years and the residents had also staged a protest outside the dyeing unit in 2018, but the authorities failed to resolve the issue despite giving assurance.

Sukhwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, locals, said the residents were suffering from skin diseases due to sewer water accumulation and contaminated water supply in the area, but the authorities had failed to resolve the issue.

The protest was lifted after the authorities and the dyeing unit owner assured that the problem would be resolved in 10 days.

Kamal, MC, SDO, said the MC would initiate action against the dyeing unit owner if he failed to stop waste discharge in the MC lines in 10 days. The owner has been directed to discharge the waste in the sewer lines of the common effluent treatment plant of the dyeing industry.