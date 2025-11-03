Ludhiana residents duped of ₹28L, 4 agents booked

In a series of separate fraud cases exposing the growing menace of fake overseas job rackets, Ludhiana police have booked four travel agents for allegedly duping multiple residents of nearly ₹28 lakh on the pretext of arranging work permits, visa extensions and foreign employment. Police said the total amount misappropriated in the case was approximately ₹23 lakh. (HT Photo)

Police said three separate FIRs have been registered at Division No. 3, Basti Jodhewal and Moti Nagar police stations after preliminary inquiries confirmed the allegations.

In the first case, registered at Division No. 3 police station, complainant Babita accused two men — Abhishek Nathaniel, a resident of Issa Nagri, Ludhiana, and Sylvester Fernandes of Mumbai — of cheating her and her sister on the pretext of extending a UK work permit.

According to the complaint, Babita’s sister Anchal, who currently resides in England, transferred 16,694 pounds (over ₹19 lakh) to the accused from abroad, while Babita paid ₹5 lakh in cash locally. However, the accused failed to deliver any valid documentation or work permit extension and later became untraceable.

Police said the total amount misappropriated in the case was approximately ₹23 lakh.

In the second case, filed at Basti Jodhewal police station, Amit Kumar, a resident of Bank Colony on Noorwala Road, alleged that a travel agent named Sahil Walia cheated him and his friend Prince Kumar of ₹1.95 lakh by promising jobs in Dubai on two-year work permits. After collecting the money, Walia allegedly delayed the process on various pretexts and eventually stopped responding.

The FIR was registered under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

In the third case at Moti Nagar police station, complainant Manjinder Singh accused Mahi Sharma, who operates Nova Enterprises on RK Road, of cheating him of ₹3.35 lakh on the pretext of arranging a New Zealand work visa. Manjinder alleged that Sharma neither provided any visa documentation nor refunded the money and later avoided all contact.

Confirming the developments, investigating officer Parminder Singh said, “Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount. We are also verifying if they are linked to similar offences reported elsewhere.”

Police officials said further investigation is in progress, and more victims may come forward as inquiries continue.