Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach

With the gang targeting posh areas of Ludhiana, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless.
On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified. (Illustration: Biswajit debnath/ht)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Over the last 18 days, eight people have woken up to find their cars, which they had parked on kerbs outside their homes, propped on a pile of bricks with their tyres stolen.

On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified.

One of the complainants, Ajay Sehgal of Urban Estate, Phase 3, Dugri, said he had parked his Maruti XL 6 car on the street outside his house. However, when he left home on Sunday morning, he was shocked to find the tyres stolen, and his car propped on a stack of bricks.

“The burglars also stole the tyres of a Maruti Ciaz car belonging to one Gajanand Manohar and Gurpreet Singh’s Tata Punch, which were also parked in the same area,” he said.

On March 28, the gang had stolen the tyres of two cars from Rajguru Nagar and Panchsheel Colony, Barewal Road, and before that they had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road on the intervening night of March 19 and 20.

All the four tyres of Sarbjit Singh’s Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Narinder Prasad Josh’s iHyundai Creta SUV had been stolen. Inspector Harkirat Singh,Dugri station house officer, said the accused will be arrested soon.

