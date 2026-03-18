Ludhiana: Residents protest halted street works during MLA visit in Ward 70

Tension erupted in Ward No. 70 on Tuesday when residents and councillor Suman Verma confronted MLA Madan Lal Bagga during his visit to inaugurate street construction projects. Locals alleged that ongoing development works in the area had been abruptly stopped, leaving dug-up roads incomplete and causing daily inconvenience. MLA Madan Lal Bagga (HT Photo)

The MLA had arrived in Prem Nagar along with municipal corporation officials, including the XEN and SDO, to inspect ongoing works. Instead of visiting the streets where construction had previously halted, he moved to another lane, sparking protests from residents and the ward councillor.

Agitated locals raised slogans, questioning why several streets remained incomplete and demanding that the already dug-up roads be finished before starting new projects. Many highlighted the difficulties posed by broken streets, especially for elderly residents and women, and called attention to the unsafe and unhygienic conditions.

Councillor Verma questioned the MLA’s role in inaugurating projects in the ward. She said proposals for street construction, tubewells, and park development had already been approved under the councillor quota and demanded clarity on the higher authority allegedly responsible for halting the works. Verma urged officials to immediately restart pending projects and prevent unnecessary interference, while some youths joined the protest, alleging discrimination in execution.

Responding to the allegations, MLA Bagga denied stopping any development work. He said that as an elected representative of the entire constituency, he had the authority to inaugurate projects in any ward and added that instructions had already been issued to civic officials to ensure no work is halted.