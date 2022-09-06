Ludhiana | Resolutions on gas pipeline, 24/7 water supply to be tabled today

With the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) will deliberate upon 277 resolutions regarding development works, including permission to Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) for installation of gas pipeline in the industrial hub, adoption of telecom policy for installation of underground wires and different proposals related to 24/7 surface water supply project.

As per the resolutions, GAIL contractor and other telecom companies will also pay the MC for the damages accrued to roads and user charges. The officials said a number of requests were being received by the MC from GAIL, but permissions would only be granted after getting approval from the finance committee.

The MC has been giving permission for laying underground wires in the past, but under the telecom policy, the civic body will fix charges to be collected from the companies.

Resolution to approve first phase of 24/7 surface water supply project

With the MC working on the World Bank-funded 24/7 surface water (canal based) water supply project, the committee is expected to give approval for the first phase of the project worth around ₹1,700 crore. This includes establishment of a water treatment plant (WTP) in Bilga village and its maintenance.

MC officials said resolution regarding the same has to be tabled in the meeting of MC General House, but the MC would be able to proceed with the formalities of floating tenders for the process after getting the nod of the finance committee. Also, an MoU has to be signed between the MC and water resource department regarding the repair of the canal.

₹167-crore for dealing with legacy waste

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed interim compensation (penalty) of ₹100-crore on the MC for its failure in disposing of legacy waste dumped at the main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road, the committee will be deliberating upon spending ₹167-crore on disposing of 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste dumped at the landfill site.

The MC is working to get 25 per cent of the amount from the Union government under Swachh Bharat Mission, while the rest will be contributed by the MC and state government. A total of 30 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is dumped at the main site and the MC has already issued the work order for disposing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste.

The committee will also deliberate upon a resolution to install static compactors at 22 locations of the city at a cost of around ₹30-crore under the Smart City Mission.

New 9,000 streetlights to be installed

At a time when the councillors have been raising hue and cry over the missing street light points in their respective wards, the finance committee will also deliberate upon extending the existing LED street lights contract and getting 9,000 new street lights installed from the same company which is working in the city.

The cost of installation and maintenance will be over ₹10-crore. As per the MC officials over 1.5 lakh LED streetlights have already been installed in the city under the smart city project.

E-rickshaw mounted anti-smog machines

After the civic body purchased five anti-smog guns to be deployed in the industrial hub of the state, the finance committee will also be deliberating upon purchasing two e-rickshaw mounted anti-smog guns.

The agenda for the meeting also includes procurement of a hydraulic aerial ladder platform at a cost of around ₹ 8.57-crore.The fire brigade has to struggle in dousing the flames in high-rise buildings in the absence of the hydraulic aerial ladder. Also, there is a proposal to increase the number of outsourced firemen and drivers deployed in the fire brigade to 60 and 30, respectively.

