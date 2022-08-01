Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana restaurant brawl: Suspects active on social media, but out of police’s reach

Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Even after two days, police are yet to make any arrests in the attempt to murder case lodged against Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son, nephew and two staffers of Baklavi restaurant, which is owned by the family
Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, the prime accused in the case.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Even after two days, police are yet to make any arrests in the attempt to murder case lodged against Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son, nephew and two staffers of Baklavi restaurant, which is owned by the family. On the other hand, Bindra and his family have sought a cross FIR against the complainant Anirudh Garg, an investment adviser, who has accused the suspects of assaulting him and his guests following a dispute at the restaurant over the bill.

However, SS Bindra’s son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra, who are managers at the restaurant, are actively using social networking sites to convey their side of story. Manmeet Singh Bindra, co-owner of the restaurant, also posted a video on his Facebook account alleging that the guests were drunk and they had started misbehaving with the staff following a dispute over the bill.

Garg said that attempt to murder is a heinous crime and they have medical reports of grievous injuries suffered in the melee. “In such a case, police should arrest the accused immediately,” he added.

He also alleged that they have been receiving threat calls asking them to withdraw the case.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said several teams have been formed to nab the accused and raids are being conducted, but they are still at large.

