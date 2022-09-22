Ludhiana: Restaurant owner, 6 staffers booked for assaulting guests

The owner of a restaurant and his six unidentified employees have been booked for allegedly thrashing five people, including three women guests.

The accused have been identified as Jasmeet Singh, owner of Pablo’s Club on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Verka Milk Plant, and his six employees.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Des Raj, a resident of Ashapuri in Barewal Road. Raj stated that he had organised a ready-made garments and bridal wear exhibition in the city, where one Vinod Patel from Delhi had presented his work.

He added that three of Patel’s women employee had gone to Pablo’s Club on August 21. After some time, one of the employees, Kajal, called him and stated that the restaurant owner and his staff had thrashed them. Raj alleged that when he rushed to the restaurant with Patel, the accused also thrashed them.

Kajal stated that Jasmeet was misbehaving with them and when they objected to it, he thrashed them along with his employees and restrained them illegally at the restaurant .

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the complainant and accused were trying to come to a compromise, but to no avail, following which the complainant was filed and an FIR was lodged.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.