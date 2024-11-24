Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Retired banker loses 18 lakh to cyber criminals

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2024 09:44 PM IST

The complainant said his daughter informed him that the fraudsters had contacted her over phone and insisted her to invest through them in the online trading; after the accused received money, they switched off their phone numbers

Cyber fraudsters duped a retired banker of 18 lakh on the pretext of investment in online trading while promising huge and quick profits. The Ludhiana (rural) cybercrime police station has registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

Complainant Kewal Singh of Mohalla Noora Mahi Nagar in Raikot mentioned in his police complaint that his daughter Manpreet Kaur, who works in a branch of Punjab National Bank in Mohali, telephoned him on September 11 and informed that she wanted to invest some money in online trading. She asked him to transfer <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to a bank account. (Getty image)
Complainant Kewal Singh of Mohalla Noora Mahi Nagar in Raikot mentioned in his police complaint that his daughter Manpreet Kaur, who works in a branch of Punjab National Bank in Mohali, telephoned him on September 11 and informed that she wanted to invest some money in online trading. She asked him to transfer 5 lakh to a bank account. (Getty image)

Complainant Kewal Singh of Mohalla Noora Mahi Nagar in Raikot mentioned in his police complaint that his daughter Manpreet Kaur, who works in a branch of Punjab National Bank in Mohali, telephoned him on September 11 and informed that she wanted to invest some money in online trading. She asked him to transfer 5 lakh to a bank account.

Kewal Singh said that on September 12 he transferred the amount to the bank account. On September 19, his daughter asked him to transfer 13 lakh to another account and he followed.

Further, he added that later his daughter informed him that the fraudsters had contacted her over phone and insisted her to invest through them in the online trading. After the accused received money, they switched off their phone numbers.

ASI Jagroop Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 318 (4) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On