Ludhiana: Retired banker loses 18 lakh to cyber criminals

Cyber fraudsters duped a retired banker of ₹18 lakh on the pretext of investment in online trading while promising huge and quick profits. The Ludhiana (rural) cybercrime police station has registered an FIR against the unidentified accused. Complainant Kewal Singh of Mohalla Noora Mahi Nagar in Raikot mentioned in his police complaint that his daughter Manpreet Kaur, who works in a branch of Punjab National Bank in Mohali, telephoned him on September 11 and informed that she wanted to invest some money in online trading. She asked him to transfer ₹ 5 lakh to a bank account. (Getty image)

Kewal Singh said that on September 12 he transferred the amount to the bank account. On September 19, his daughter asked him to transfer ₹13 lakh to another account and he followed.

Further, he added that later his daughter informed him that the fraudsters had contacted her over phone and insisted her to invest through them in the online trading. After the accused received money, they switched off their phone numbers.

ASI Jagroop Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 318 (4) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused.