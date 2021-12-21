Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Retired co-operative society secretary wanted for 12.57-crore embezzlement declared PO
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Retired co-operative society secretary wanted for 12.57-crore embezzlement declared PO

The court declared retired Butahari co-operative agriculture multipurpose society secretary Jagdev Singh a proclaimed offender; the accused, who is wanted for embezzling ₹12.57 crore, is on the run
A retired Butahari co-operative agriculture multipurpose society secretary Jagdev Singh was declared a proclaimed offender by thfor embezzling 12.57 crore. (Representative photo/HT File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A retired secretary of Butahari co-operative agriculture multipurpose society has been declared proclaimed offender by the court for embezzlement of 12.57 crore.

The accused Jagdev Singh of Butahari village was booked by Dehlon police on December 19, 2020 under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An FIR was lodged following the statement of Sangram Singh, assistant registrar of the society. Sangram said Jagdev Singh had retired from the society on April 30, 2019. After his retirement, when inspector of co-operative society Harjinder Singh had scanned the record, he found that the accused had not made entries for fertilizers bought and distributed among the farmers from April 1, 2018. On investigating themselves they found that the accused had embezzled 12.57 crore

Head constable Gurjot Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had fled after being booked in the criminal case. He was never arrested and the court had declared him proclaimed offender on November 2.

Following the court orders the police have lodged another FIR against him under Section 174-A (failure to appear at specified place) of IPC.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP