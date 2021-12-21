Ludhiana | Retired co-operative society secretary wanted for 12.57-crore embezzlement declared PO

A retired secretary of Butahari co-operative agriculture multipurpose society has been declared proclaimed offender by the court for embezzlement of ₹12.57 crore.

The accused Jagdev Singh of Butahari village was booked by Dehlon police on December 19, 2020 under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An FIR was lodged following the statement of Sangram Singh, assistant registrar of the society. Sangram said Jagdev Singh had retired from the society on April 30, 2019. After his retirement, when inspector of co-operative society Harjinder Singh had scanned the record, he found that the accused had not made entries for fertilizers bought and distributed among the farmers from April 1, 2018. On investigating themselves they found that the accused had embezzled ₹12.57 crore

Head constable Gurjot Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had fled after being booked in the criminal case. He was never arrested and the court had declared him proclaimed offender on November 2.

Following the court orders the police have lodged another FIR against him under Section 174-A (failure to appear at specified place) of IPC.

