Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Returning from Naina Devi Temple, devotee dies in road mishap
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Returning from Naina Devi Temple, devotee dies in road mishap

Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A devotee returning from Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh died near Jalah Majra village in Machhiwara after a speeding truck hit the minibus she was travelling in on Thursday evening.

At the time of the mishap, the minibus was parked on the roadside. Only the victim, Uma Devi, 40, of Lohara , and her niece , Amrita, 20, were in the minibus, while the others, including the driver, Mukesh Kumar, her husband Vinod Kumar, their son Jatinder Kumar, and daughter-in-law Kaushalya Devi, had alighted for refreshments. Amrita also suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

The truck driver, Abhilakh Singh of Giaspura, fled from the spot after the accident. The complainant, Vinod Kumar, said, “The impact of the collision was such that Uma died on the spot, while my niece suffered serious injuries. The truck driver got off and spoke to us for a bit but fled after learning that one person had died.”

Assistant sub-inspector Vipan Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) , 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly), 338 ( whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by acting rashly or negligently ), 427 ( mischief causing damage) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

