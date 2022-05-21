Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions

Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University (PU) examination.

Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In MA (music vocal) first semester, Sharanpreet Kaur and Radhika Malhotra shared fifth position in PU, Manpreet Kaur stood sixth in the varsity. While Jaspreet Kaur and Sanjamdeep Kaur shared seventh position, Baljeet kaur and Upinderjit Kaur secured ninth and tenth position in PU, respectively.

In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.

In BA third semester, Harshleen Kaur topped in college with 86%, while Sukhpreet Kaur and Upasana Rani stood second and third with 85% and 84.25%, respectively.