Ludhiana: Rising commercial LPG prices burn a hole in vendors’ pockets

A fresh hike in commercial LPG prices has intensified financial pressure on Ludhiana’s street vendors and small food businesses, many of whom say repeated increases over the past three months have sharply raised operating costs and forced them to increase the prices of tea, snacks and meals.

Vendors at a tea stall in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The latest revision, which came into effect on June 1, increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹42 to ₹53.50 in major cities. In Ludhiana, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder now stands at ₹3,220.50.

The latest increase follows a steep surge in May, when the price of a 19-kg non-domestic cylinder jumped from ₹2,161 in April to ₹3,154, registering an increase of ₹993. Industry observers attribute the sustained rise in commercial LPG prices to volatility in global energy markets amid the continuing conflict in West Asia, which has pushed up crude oil and LPG prices internationally.

For small vendors, who rely heavily on commercial LPG for daily operations, the repeated hikes have significantly increased monthly expenditure.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramesh Kumar, a street vendor, said rising LPG prices and increasing input costs were making it difficult to sustain profits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramesh Kumar, a street vendor, said rising LPG prices and increasing input costs were making it difficult to sustain profits. {{/usCountry}}

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“Commercial LPG is the backbone of our business. We do not earn much, and every increase directly affects our daily expenses. We have no option but to raise prices slightly, otherwise we end up operating at a loss,” he said.

Tea stall owner Sunita Devi said the impact was substantial as her business consumes around four commercial LPG cylinders every month. “When cylinder prices increase repeatedly, our monthly expenses rise considerably. Customers are often unwilling to accept higher rates, but our costs have gone up sharply over the past few months,” she said.

Vendors said even marginal increases in fuel costs eventually find their way into the prices of tea, snacks and meals sold at roadside stalls and small eateries. The impact is now being felt by daily wage labourers and low-income consumers who depend on such establishments for affordable food. “We are already working under difficult conditions and now even simple meals cost more than before,” said Suresh, a daily wage labourer. “Earlier, a paratha cost around ₹25. Now it costs nearly ₹35. Our earnings have remained the same, but everything around us is becoming more expensive.”

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Another labourer, Renu, said rising food prices and irregular work opportunities were making it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses.

“It feels as though no matter how much we work, it is never enough. Every day, the cost of living is going up,” she said.

The rise in commercial LPG prices has triggered a ripple effect across the city’s informal economy, with higher fuel costs pushing up operating expenses for vendors and ultimately increasing the cost of affordable meals for low-income consumers. With global energy markets continuing to remain volatile, both vendors and labourers fear further pressure on already stretched budgets.