Ludhiana | RLDA invites bids for leasing vacant land parcel

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing a vacant land parcel for the redevelopment of Railway Colony Number13, Civil Lines, near Fountain Chowk, that falls under the Northern Railway Zone.

The reserve price for the site to be leased for 99 years is ₹108 crore, while the prescribed FAR available to the developer is 2.0 and 3.0 for residential and commercial, respectively.

The meeting before bid was held on December 14 and was attended by many prominent developers of the country. The deadline for the bid submission is January 14.

Strategically located site

The concerned site is trapezoidal shaped piece of land with average depth of 90m and a frontage of 240m and 190m along Rani Jhansi Road and College Road, respectively. The proposed site is in close affinity to the major transportation centres of the city. Ludhiana Airport is located at 15.7 km from the subject site and Ludhiana Railway Junction is located at a distance of 2.9 km. The site is 150m from Fountain Chowk which is connected to 6 major routes, while inter-state bus terminus is around 2.4 km from the site. The adjacent area is a well-developed area having commercial as well as residential use. Its immediate surroundings include high end independent residential bungalows with mix-use retail development in North, South and East, and government bungalows in West.

“Ludhiana is an industrial and commercial hub of Punjab, making it one of the significant places of the state. The redevelopment project by RLDA will enhance the beauty of the city while promising a quality life to the residents,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairperson, RLDA.

Presently, there are 35 railway staff quarters along with few other utility structures existing at site. The norms for housing and admissible commercial with respect to ground coverage, basement parking, setbacks will be applicable, as per Master Plan and Comprehensive General Development Control Regulations - 2018, Punjab Municipal Building Bye-Laws, 2018, government of Punjab, amended from time to time .