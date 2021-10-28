Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana road cave-in: Close shave for students as two-wheeler plunges into 15-ft crater
chandigarh news

Ludhiana road cave-in: Close shave for students as two-wheeler plunges into 15-ft crater

The two students were rescued from the crater with the help of a ladder and rushed to the hospital where there condition is said to be stable; Ludhiana civic body officials are probing the road cave-in
CCTV footage of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the road cave in took place just after a school bus crossed Deep Nagar area in Ludhiana around 8am. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 05:39 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two students had a narrow escape after a portion of the road near Deep Nagar suddenly caved in and their two-wheeler plunged into a 15-feet crater on Thursday morning.

The students were rescued with the help of a ladder and rushed to the hospital where there condition is said to be stable. Their two-wheeler was completely submerged in sewer water. Incidentally, the students are relatives of an assistant town planner (ATP) in the municipal corporation.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows that the road caved in just after a school bus crossed the area around 8am.

An eyewitnesses, Harinder Singh, said,” Fortunately, sewer water did not accumulate in the crater, otherwise the students could have drowned. I was around 40-50m away from the spot when I heard the students scream.”

The incident took place around 50m away from the old residence of mayor Balkar Sandhu who also visited the spot after the incident. Municipal corporation sub divisional officer Anshul Garcha said the civic body is investigating the matter.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP