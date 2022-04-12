Ludhiana | Road cut opens near Jawaddi canal bridge for traffic, but experts wary of accident risks

With an aim to facilitate Jawaddi residents with a short route, authorities on Monday opened a road cut near Jawaddi canal bridge at Southern bypass.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, who said the traffic coming from Model Town extension and Ferozepur road side (on southern bypass) had to take a detour till Dugri canal bridge for reaching Jawaddi, Canal enclave and adjoining areas and the decision to open the cut was taken on the residents’ demand.

After opening the cut, authorities urged commuters to drive cautiously and not overspeed on the road. Gogi said to ensure that no accidents take place with the opening of this road cut, MC officials have been directed to construct speed breakers on both sides. In addition, traffic police have been directed to depute personnel at the cut on a permanent basis.

Gogi said, “The residents had to take a detour of over a kilometre even if they had to visit cremation in Model Town extension from Jawaddi area. It was a longsatnding demand of the residents and I have also proposed installation of traffic lights at this point to avoid accidents and traffic jams.”

“Meetings will also be conducted with traffic experts and traffic police officials to streamline the movement of traffic in the constituency in the coming days,” he added.

Could become an accident-prone area: expert

Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said the road being a bypass road often sees vehicles move at a fast speed and crossing the road using the cut might lead to the point becoming an accident-prone area.

Verma further said the turning radius was not available for cars at this point, which could lead to traffic jams, adding that the point was closed for the same reasons in the past and the administration should reconsider the decision.

Helpline number issues

Gogi, meanwhile, also issued a helpline number - 8558856061 for the residents of his constituency on Monday, saying they can submit their complaints and suggestions at using the number and efforts will be made to resolve the issues at the earliest.

