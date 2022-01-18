Ludhiana | Roadways contractual employees to stage protest on Jan 20

Lambasting the Congress government ahead of assembly elections over alleged corruption in the transport department and for making hollow but tall claims of regularising employees, the Punbus employees announced to stage protest outside DC office across the state on January 20.

Addressing a press conference at the bus stand on Tuesday, the employees said the transport department has failed to fulfill the long pending demands of the employees and now the salaries of the employees are being deducted for the period of strike announced by employees in the past.

The employees further said they will also hold a march in the constituency of transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after January 24, to apprise the public of the wrong policies of government.

State vice-president of the union Shamsher Singh said, “Congress is making tall claims that a fleet of 842 new buses have been purchased for the transport department. Atleast 10,000 buses are required in the department and the 842 buses have also been purchased by mortgaging bus stands.”

New joinings are being done on contractual basis in exchange of hefty bribes, said Singh.